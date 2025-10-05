Man United add 27-year-old midfielder to their shortlist of January transfer targets

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly added Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to their short-list of potential January signings as Ruben Amorim looks to strengthen his midfield.

The move, reported by Fichajes, suggests United would face stiff competition from the Premier League’s other big spenders, namely Tottenham and Chelsea, while Real Madrid are unlikely to let the Uruguayan leave without considerable persuasion.

Valverde is the kind of all-round midfielder who can offer strength, ball carrying ability and tactical intelligence, traits that make him attractive to clubs seeking to upgrade a midfield currently struggling to control games.

United’s midfield issues this season are well documented, Bruno Fernandes has been asked to operate deeper in a double-pivot role that is not his natural position, and the team has at times lacked the balance and bite required in the centre of the park.

Man United need a helping hand for Fernandes

Valverde’s ability to quickly win the ball back and shuttle between lines could, in theory, allow Fernandes to play closer to goal.

With United letting a player like Christian Eriksen leave the club in the summer and their current midfielder Casemiro not being the same player he was before, the club is ready to add a midfield presence in the team in the January transfer window.

That said, any January approach would be complicated by several factors. For starters, Real Madrid’s standing on Valverde is hardly secret, he remains an important part of their squad rotation, and Madrid are typically reluctant to sell key midfield assets unless the price is right and their own planning has alternatives.

On top of that, United’s current recruitment strategy under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s preference for younger targets.

United are looking for a new midfielder

The Red Devils were interested in a move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in the summer and they could revisit their interest in the future.

Finally, competition for Valverde would not be limited to United. The report names Tottenham and Chelsea as clubs who could rival United for the midfielder’s signature, meaning that even if Madrid were to entertain offers, a January bidding war could quickly escalate and not necessarily in United’s favour.

United would likely face fierce competition and significant financial obstacles, and unless circumstances at Real Madrid or within United’s own recruitment stance change, Valverde looks more like a name on a list to monitor than a guaranteed winter signing.

