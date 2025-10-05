Report: Man United face Man City competition sign 22-year-old Frenchman

Ruben Amorim and Pep Guardiola look on during the Manchester Derby (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid may be prepared to cut ties with Eduardo Camavinga, a player who arrived at the Bernabéu with huge promise but has struggled to establish himself at the club.

The 22-year-old’s progression has been repeatedly disrupted by injury and limited game time, and Madrid are reportedly willing to accept an offer in the region of €60m, with Manchester City said to be the leading suitors.

If true, the development would reshape the midfield market next year and complicate Manchester United’s hopes of signing the Frenchman.

Eduardo Camavinga has struggled at Real Madrid

Camavinga’s story so far at Real Madrid has been a mixture of high potential and frustrating setbacks.

Signed from Rennes in the summer of 2021, he arrived as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders, comfortable in possession, capable of driving forward and able to play both as a deep-lying midfielder and higher up the pitch. However, injuries have curtailed his progress.

This season, Camavinga has logged just 76 minutes of action from five substitute appearances, suggesting he is peripheral to Xabi Alonso’s at the moment.

Man City lead Man United in race to sign the midfielder

Man City are prepared to bid €60m in 2026 and the report adds that Real Madrid would be ready to accept an offer like that which means if United are serious about signing the Frenchman, they should act soon.

The report also suggests Madrid prefer to negotiate with City rather than United.

Names such as Carlos Baleba were reportedly high on Ruben Amorim’s wish list, but Brighton rebuffed offers and that avenue closed this summer.

With Madrid reportedly favouring a City deal, United could be left needing a Plan B unless they are prepared to engage in a more complex transfer battle or explore alternative targets.

