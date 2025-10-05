Man United could lose an important defender in 2026. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Man United are likely to be very busy in the transfer market throughout 2026, with players likely to join and leave – and one of those that could be on his way out of Old Trafford is Harry Maguire.

Maguire, who joined Man United back in 2019, had a difficult start to life following his £80m move from Leicester, but in recent years, he has been a very dependable performer. However, he is losing prominence under Ruben Amorim, who has preferred to count on the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw.

And given that Maguire has less than a year remaining on his current contract, there is every chance that he leaves Man United in 2026.

Harry Maguire wanted by two Saudi Pro League sides

As per The Mirror, Maguire is attracting strong transfer interest from Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq, and a move to the former would see him reunited with former Man United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Maguire is able to open talks with interested clubs from the 1st of January, provided that he does not sign a new Man United contract before this date, which will almost certainly not be the case at this stage. The option of a move to Saudi Arabia could be appealing for the England defender, as it would represent the final chance for him to earn a major payday before his playing career comes to an end.

It remains to be seen whether Maguire leaves Man United next summer. Much could depend on whether the club seeks to sign a new central defender, which may be essential given the struggles that they continue to have at the back. However, there could be some hope given by Amorim, who values the 32-year-old.