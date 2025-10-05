Man United are still struggling with transfer difficulties. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United struggled to sell their unwanted players during the 2025 summer transfer window, and it could be the same in 2026. Marcus Rashford was one player that they could not get rid of permanently, but they will hope to do so at the end of this season.

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan, and he has made a strong start to life at the La Liga giants. They have an option to sign him permanently next summer, although they could seek to do a deal for a lower price.

Barcelona backed to seal favourable Marcus Rashford deal

And according to Keith Wyness (via Football Insider), Barcelona have a good chance of doing so, with Man United backed into a corner with Rashford – given that he only intends to stay in Catalonia.

“I think they are in a very difficult position with this because it would appear that all he wants to do is play for Barcelona, and when players stick in like that, then of course the selling club has little leverage.

“I think the Man United ship may have sailed because Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona. He scored those goals against Newcastle. Obviously, he’s now feeling a bit more love in Barcelona. They’ve still got their mess behind the scenes in terms of financial situations, which may also dictate to a degree how this pans out. But certainly, United don’t have a deck of cards in their hands to play.

“United are realising that to turn the Man United tank around is a very costly exercise. And that’s what we’re seeing. They’re going to have to take some big losses before they get this right, so it’s tricky days right now in the Old Trafford boardroom, I can tell you.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Rashford plays out, but it does appear that his Man United career is all-but over.