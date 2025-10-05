Man United player overlooked by Ruben Amorim considering Premier League move

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee looks increasingly likely to be on the move when the January window opens.

Once signed with genuine hope he could form part of United’s attacking spine, the 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order and is attracting interest from a string of clubs, both in the Premier League and abroad.

Due to the arrival of Benjamin Sesko at the club, opportunities have been limited for the Dutch international attacker.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for playing time

This season, Zirkzee has seen much of his time spent on the bench and, crucially, failed to make the match-day squad against Sunderland, a sign that shows Ruben Amorim is not including the striker in his plans for this season.

Everton and West Ham have been named as Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Zirkzee, according to Teamtalk, while clubs in Italy, where Zirkzee previously enjoyed success, such as Como, and historically linked sides like Juventus and AC Milan, have also been mentioned as possibilities.

Amorim is already considering replacements for Zirkzee in 2026, suggesting the manager’s long-term blueprint does not rely on him.

Man United attacker has options on the table

Zirkzee believes he can make it in English football but must decide whether staying to fight for a place at United is preferable to a move that promises regular game time and a chance to rebuild confidence.

With interest from both domestic rivals and clubs in Italy, plus reports that intermediaries are actively sounding out the market, January looks likely to be decisive.

Whether United opt for a loan that offers him minutes and a route back to form, or a permanent exit that closes this chapter, depends on offers and the club’s appetite to persist with a player Amorim appears ready to move past.

