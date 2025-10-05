Real Madrid plot shock swoop of Liverpool summer signing who is struggling at Anfield

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz’s move to Liverpool was billed as a major statement of intent, a top young talent recruited to add creativity to the team.

Yet, less than ideal early returns in the Premier League have opened a window for speculation, and reports out of Spain suggest Xabi Alonso is quietly monitoring Wirtz’s situation, according to Defensa Central.

Wirtz arrived at Anfield with a reputation forged at Bayer Leverkusen, a technically gifted playmaker who thrived under Xabi Alonso’s coaching at the Werkself, helping deliver domestic silverware and a deep European run.

Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid?

That relationship, coach and player flourishing together, is precisely why the rumours linking Alonso and Wirtz carry extra weight.

Defensa Central has reported that Madrid are “keeping a close eye” on the German’s progress and could reassess interest next year if the situation develops in their favour.

Wirtz’s first seven league appearances without a goal or assist will raise eyebrows among supporters and pundits.

Integration at Liverpool requires adjusting to different tactical demands, new teammates and, crucially, a squad culture where physicality and speed of play are often more intense that the Bundesliga.

The spotlight and expectations at a club like Liverpool are relentless. Arne Slot will likely remain consistent in selection to give Wirtz rhythm, trusting that the German’s positional intelligence and ball-carrying ability will begin to yield results for the team.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s reported interest should not necessarily be read as imminent danger.

Top clubs monitor talented players constantly, a watchful eye does not automatically translate to a formal bid. Still, the very mention of Alonso’s continued regard for Wirtz might worry the Premier League giants.

Liverpool star needs more time to prove himself

Real Madrid’s reported monitoring adds drama, but it should not derail Liverpool’s long-term plan, give Wirtz the platform to grow and trust that, sooner rather than later, his natural quality will begin to influence matches.

The German is still in his early days at the club and any judgement over his performances is premature.

As Reds have shown with other players like Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and others that time is needed to completely settle in at the club and perform consistently.

