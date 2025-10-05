Sources: Real Madrid keeping close eye on Chelsea star impressing this season

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have quietly added Moisés Caicedo to the list of midfielders they are monitoring as they plan for the rebuild of their midfield, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The club sees the Ecuadorian as a powerful, ball-winning midfielder who could fit perfectly into a new setup alongside Jude Bellingham.

His energy and ability to break up play make him a strong candidate but any move depends heavily on Madrid’s current squad situation.

Real Madrid want Caicedo in their midfield

Caicedo’s profile is simple to understand, he is a dynamic, combative presence who excels at breaking up play and covering ground, traits that make him attractive to top clubs looking for balance alongside a creative, forward-driving number eight such as Bellingham.

That reputation is built on his form since leaving Brighton and joining Chelsea in 2023; that summer move was widely reported as a British-record signing, with fees in the region of £115m/€116m.

Contractually, Caicedo is tied to Stamford Bridge on a long-term deal, which is another reason any transfer talk immediately runs up against practical hurdles.

He signed an extended contract on arrival that keeps him at Chelsea until around 2031, a stability that gives Chelsea leverage in negotiations.

Chelsea view Caicedo as a non-sale asset unless an exceptional offer is tabled, suggested price tags circulating in the market, figures such as £120-130m, reflect that reality and explain why any approach would be complicated and expensive.

Madrid are compiling a midfield shortlist and watching Chelsea’s midfield star carefully, but they’re simultaneously assessing their current squad balance and the role Xabi Alonso wants to shape.

With Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and other younger options still very much in the picture, Los Blancos appear to be treating Caicedo as one of several potential future solutions rather than an immediate priority.

Chelsea star has attracted interest from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned in connection with Caicedo, usually framed as long-term interest rather than an urgent bid.

The midfielder scored for stunning goal for Chelsea against Liverpool on Saturday which helped his team beat the defending Premier League champions 2-1.

Caicedo is exactly the kind of midfield profile Real Madrid would love to add to a squad being retooled under Alonso. But transfer reality, a hefty price tag, a long Chelsea contract and Madrid’s own midfield resources, means the Spaniards are likely to remain observers for now.

