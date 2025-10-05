West Ham hero could leave if results don’t improve under Nuno Espirito Santo

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The recent appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo as head coach at West Ham United has generated substantial discussion regarding the club’s immediate direction and the futures of several key figures.

Among the headlines is speculation that captain Jarrod Bowen might seek an exit should results fail to improve.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen could consider leaving the club if results do no improve under manager Nuno.

West Ham showing signs of improvement

The Portuguese coach has already overseen two Premier League outings, a draw at Everton and a defeat at Arsenal, and while that sample is tiny, there have been tangible signs of his influence.

Defensively the Hammers have looked more compact and organised, but results remain mixed and Nuno faces the twin tasks of steadying the present squad and planning for January reinforcements.

Football Insider has reported that Bowen “could be tempted to quit” if results don’t pick up.

Bowen remains reportedly content at the club and is under contract until 2030, giving West Ham strong bargaining power. Equally, he is entering his peak years and harbours ambitions to compete at the highest level.

Jarrod Bowen faces uncertain future

The club was prepared to field offers in the summer but had no intention of selling, that stance would likely remain unless circumstances force a rethink.

The January window offers a route to strengthen the squad and silence doubts yet the spectre of losing a talisman like Jarrod Bowen would complicate any recovery.

For now, West Ham’s priorities are straightforward, secure results, back the manager with sensible recruitment if needed, and keep their prized forward engaged.

If those boxes are ticked, talk of Bowen’s departure will fade, if not, the summer’s quiet transfer posture could be tested much sooner than expected.

West Ham deliver transfer stance on star player amid Tottenham links