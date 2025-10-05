Jarrod Bowen could leave West Ham in 2026. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It has been a dismal start to the season for West Ham, and there are chances for things to get worse in the future. They are on course for a relegation battle in the Premier League, but whether they were to drop down to the Championship or not in 2026, they could lose their best player.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that club officials are worried about the possibility of Jarrod Bowen leaving. During the 2025 summer transfer window, West Ham were able to keep him away from interested clubs. However, they may not be so fortunate when 2026 comes around.

West Ham will not entertain 2026 offers for Jarrod Bowen

However, Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has now revealed that West Ham would only entertain Bowen’s departure if they were to receive a massive offer. Furthermore, the player himself has no plans to leave, despite the club’s ongoing woes.

“West Ham won’t really want to lose him, he’s under long-term contracts at West Ham until 2030, so they will be demanding a big, big fee. For Bowen, the fans love him and it seems he is happy and settled at West Ham as well. So I don’t think he’d be rushing out the door. As things stand right now, there’s nothing happening with Bowen.

“West Ham wouldn’t even consider letting him go because he’s so influential for them as well. Right now, Bowen’s long-term future remains at West Ham until somebody tries to prise him away.”

As long as Bowen remains a West Ham player, they will have chances to turn around their fortunes. Nuno Espirito Santo has a big job on his hands over the coming months, and if he can keep the club away from relegation trouble, it would certainly guarantee that his prized player does not depart.