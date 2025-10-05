Wolves have had a tough start to the new Premier League season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wolves have had a disastrous start to the season, having failed to win any of their opening six Premier League matches. However, there are signs that things are starting to look better at Molineux.

There has been a lot of concern shown about the situation at Wolves, who lost their opening five matches in the Premier League – against Man City, Bournemouth, Everton, Newcastle and Leeds. But there was plenty of positive signs against Tottenham last time out, although a late equaliser meant that they had to settle for a share of the spoils in north London.

Wolves have third easiest five-game run in the Premier League

Nevertheless, there are reasons to be confident for Wolves, as the Opta Analyst (via Molineux News) has revealed that they have the third easiest five-game run, starting with Sunday’s home match against Brighton.

Following that match, Wolves travel to Sunderland, host Burnley before back-to-back away trips to Fulham and Chelsea. Vitor Pereira’s side will fancy their chances of picking up a good amount of points across these fixtures, as they seek to move outside of the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

It is clear that Wolves need to build some momentum, given their horrible start to the Premier League season. They got some of that with the draw at Tottenham, and the challenge will be to keep that going against Brighton, whom they have struggled against in recent seasons.

It remains to be seen how Wolves get on during these next five matches, but it is clear that they need to start winning matches. The good form of Leeds and Sunderland in particular has made it clear that the newly-promoted clubs will make a better effort in the relegation fight compared to recent campaigns.