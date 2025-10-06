Alan Shearer predicts Premier League winner between Arsenal and Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

As the Premier League heads into the international break, the title race is already shaping into a two-horse contest between Arsenal and Liverpool, and while many pundits have shifted their predictions in light of recent results.

However, Alan Shearer is not yet ready to abandon his pre-season pick.

Arsenal have briefly moved ahead of Liverpool in the table, but Shearer told listeners he’s still backing the Reds, at least for now.

Liverpool have lost two Premier League matches in a row and both have come with late goals from the opposition.

Arsenal are currently ahead in Premier League title race

Eddie Nketiah’s late winner at Selhurst Park and Estevao’s winning goal for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has put a dent to Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes in the early days of the race.

On the other hand, the Gunners have found momentum this season. Their only defeat of the season came against the Reds at Anfield when Dominik Szoboszlai scored that stunning free-kick.

The former England striker spoke on the The Rest Is Football podcast and acknowledged Arsenal’s strong start, describing himself as “mightily impressed” by Mikel Arteta’s side.

Yet Shearer made it clear that seven games is still an early sample and he won’t change his overall view until a longer run of matches gives clearer evidence of who is likely to prevail.

Gary Lineker mentioned how all of them in the podcast picked the Reds to win the league earlier in the season and whether Sheare would change his prediction now.

Shearer replied:

“I’m not going to change my mind as yet, Gaz. I might do after a dozen games, but I’ve been mightily impressed with Arsenal.”

Alan Shearer is still backing Liverpool to win the league

Liverpool’s recent dip, back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, has opened the door for Arsenal to press their claim, and pundits have flagged selection and defensive issues at Anfield as short-term causes for concern.

Crucially, however, Liverpool’s fortunes could flip back rapidly if new signings like Alexander Isak settle and Florian Wirtz rediscovers his best form.

That potential is precisely why Shearer still sees Liverpool as a valid favourite despite Arsenal’s momentum.

Arsenal have earned praise and momentum, but if Liverpool can coax form from their new additions and steady their defense, the title fight will be very much alive.

