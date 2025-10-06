Aston Villa star pushing for move to Premier League rivals

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Emiliano Martínez’s place at Aston Villa looks anything but settled, with fresh reports suggesting the Argentina goalkeeper could be open to a move away after summer frustration and renewed interest from Manchester United.

The Argentine goalkeeper was being chased by United in the summer transfer window but his move to Old Trafford did not materialise in the end and Ruben Amorim’s side opted to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens in the end.

Martínez was widely expected to leave Villa after appearing to bid farewell to supporters at the end of last season, and that speculation carried through the transfer window without a resolution.

Villa ultimately kept him in the squad and Emery re-integrated Martínez into first-team plans, but insiders have warned the goalkeeper’s longer-term future remains fragile if results or relationships sour.

Emi Martinez tipped to leave Aston Villa

Football Insider‘s Peter O’Rourke discussed the future of the Villa goalkeeper and what the future holds for him.

He said:

“If Man United are in the market for a new goalkeeper and an experienced one, there’s not many better around than Martinez.

“Obviously, there was a lot of talk that he was going to leave Villa in the summer and United were the main club to show interest in him.

“They tried to get him on loan and that was never going to be agreed by Aston Villa. There was obviously interest for Martinez to make the move to Old Trafford as well.

“Of course the window closed with Martinez and United brought in Senne Lammens, but he’s more of a long-term goalkeeper, so if they are wanting an experienced option then obviously Martinez ticks a lot of boxes for them.

“His long-term future at Aston Villa is still up in the air considering everything that happened in the summer, and I’m sure he could be tempted to make a move.

“It would be difficult to do a deal in January, but if they’re still in need of a new goalkeeper next summer, then it may be something they look at again.”

Villa have no plans to let the goalkeeper leave

Villa boss Unai Emery has repeatedly indicated he does not want to let Martínez leave and still values the goalkeeper as part of his plans.

A January deal would be tricky. Villa did not want to let Martínez go in the summer, and negotiating a mid-season transfer for a first-team goalkeeper would not be logical on their part.

The more likely window for a clear resolution could be the end of the season when longer-term squad planning becomes central but the questions remains, would Man United want to sign a goalkeeper in the summer?

If Lammens impresses this season, it is hard to see the Red Devils consider a move for a new goalkeeper when other positions need immediate attention.

