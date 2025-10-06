Chelsea want to sign a central defender in 2026. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It is no secret that Chelsea have struggled defensively in the opening weeks of the season, with Levi Colwill’s absence being huge for them. Because of this, work is being done on a new signing at centre-back, where Enzo Maresca has particular concerns.

Currently, Chelsea have the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Beniot Badiashile and Josh Acheampong as options in the centre of defence, although the majority of them are not considered to be reliable. Hence, targets are being drawn up for 2026, and one of those being followed is Nico Schlotterbeck, who has previously attracted interest from Liverpool.

Chelsea considering 2026 move for Nico Schlotterbeck

Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Chelsea have registered their interest in Borussia Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck, who could be available for a cut-price next summer due to his contract expiring in 2027.

“Schlotterbeck is somebody I’ve seen a fair bit of. At first I had a few concerns about his lack of pace, but he has got better and better and turned himself into a very capable defender. He’s a dominant centre-back, a regular for Germany, and a very defensive option who likes to win tackles, win headers and take charge of the back line.

“I think he’s exactly the type of player Chelsea need, because I’ve heard they’ve been having a look at him. They need to improve in defence because their current options aren’t good enough, it’s harsh but I think that’s been proven already this season.

“He would certainly be an improvement on what they’ve got at the moment, and it might not be easy to get him because Dortmund won’t want to lose him, but he’s somebody they seem to have identified who could improve their defence. If they’ve done the work and done their due diligence, I can see them making a move for him.”

It remains to be seen whether Schlotterbeck is a player that Chelsea make a serious attempt to sign, but given that he is a left-sided central defender like Colwill, he may not be as good of a fit compared to others.