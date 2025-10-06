“Almost guaranteed” – Fabrizio Romano’s transfer update will intrigue Man United fans

Photo via Fabrizio Romano Youtube

Rasmus Højlund’s summer loan move to Napoli is rapidly moving beyond a temporary arrangement.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered a firm verdict on the Denmark international’s future and the latest developments suggest Manchester United could be about to close a chapter on a high-profile signing earlier than many expected.

United agreed to send Højlund to Napoli this summer on a loan that contains an obligation to buy should the Serie A side qualify for the Champions League next season.

Napoli are determined to sign Højlund permanently

That clause alone offered a clear route for the Italian club to make the deal permanent, but recent reports indicate Napoli may be even more committed to keeping the 22-year-old regardless of the clause’s trigger.

The Danish striker has scored four goals in all competitions this season in six appearances.

Romano has confirmed on his Youtube channel that Højlund’s permanent transfer to Napoli is almost guaranteed.

He said:

“Apart from the obligation to buy, Napoli want to keep Rasmus Hojlund permanently.

“Napoli trust him and see him as part of their long-term project.

“The permanent transfer is almost guaranteed.”

Højlund has no future at Man United moving forward

Napoli trust Højlund, view him as a long-term project and are keen to keep him.

Højlund’s time at Old Trafford produced flashes of potential but also showed limitations, across more than 90 appearances for United he managed 26 goals and struggled at times to adapt to the physical and tactical demands of the Premier League.

However, in the Serie A, the young attacker has shown that the style of play in Italy suits his game and manager Antonio Conte has managed to get the best out of him.

With Benjamin Sesko at Man United now, any other striker would struggle to get playing time.

