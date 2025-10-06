Jamie Carragher hits out at disrespectful jibes at Newcastle star – “It angered me”

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has publicly criticised recent disparaging remarks aimed at a Newcastle United player, saying the comments crossed a line and left him “angered.”

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was highly critical of Newcastle United paying a huge transfer fee to sign Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle moved late in the window to sign him for a club-record £69m, a fee that drew public criticism from the likes of Rummenigge and other Bayern figures, who questioned the outlay.

Despite the furore, the German forward has answered his doubters where it counts, on the pitch, producing the performances to justify the price.

Nick Woltemade has impressed at Newcastle United

Woltemade has scored in his first three home league matches for the Magpies, following the footsteps of Newcastle great Alan Shearer.

Carragher has come to the defense of the German attacker and the Magpies for signing him in the summer transfer window.

“I really like him and I actually saw that quote a few days ago and it angered me and I am not a Newcastle United supporter,” Carragher told Sky Sports, as reported by Daily Mail.

“I think it is a joke really coming from someone who is part of a football club, in terms of Bayern Munich, a really respected football club.

“He shouldn’t be speaking about, especially, another German player like that so disrespectfully. That would have been all over the news in Germany and his family and friends are there.

“That is our job, we are pundits, not somebody who is associated with such a fantastic club. That is really disrespectful and when I saw that I thought: ‘Do you know what? I really hope that lad shoves those words down his mouth’.

“And at the start of his Premier League career it looks like he is going to do.”

Carragher is right to call out Bayern Munich chief

It was a surprise to see Rummenigge’s comments about Newcastle and Woltemade.

A senior figure like him should act more responsibly. It felt that the German legend is bitter about losing out on the signing of Woltemade to the Magpies.

If a player repays the investment with goals, assists and influence, the fee quickly looks less controversial.

Publicly calling another club “idiots” or mocking their business is disrespectful and shows arrogance.

