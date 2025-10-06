Leeds are planning their transfer business for January. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds have made a very encouraging start to their Premier League, which has been made possible by good transfer business in the summer. And on the back of this, Elland Road officials are already thinking about strengthening Daniel Farke’s squad in January, as they seek to ensure that relegation is avoided.

There are areas of Farke’s squad that are weaker than others, as has been shown in the first weeks of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. Midfield is an area where upgrades can be made, and this has led Leeds to identify targets – and one of those is currently plying his trade for Inter Milan.

Leeds interested in January move for Piotr Zielinski

As per InterLive (via Sport Witness), Leeds have set their sights on a move for Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who is struggling for prominence at the Nerazzurri. He has been an unused substitute in three of their last four matches, and because of this, he will be available when the transfer window re-opens.

Inter are more than happy to let Zielinski head to Elland Road, although there could be a stumbling block in terms of demands. The Serie A giants want to secure a transfer, whereas Leeds would prefer to sign him on a loan or via a free transfer – through the cancelling of his contract at the San Siro.

Inter are not currently prepared to terminate Zielinski’s contract, but their stance could change. In the remaining years of his current deal, which runs until 2028, he is set to earn €21m, so there is a strong desire to save this money.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds make a move for Zielinski in January, and also whether they can secure an agreement on their terms. For now, they are expected to continue monitoring the situation of the Poland international, who almost joined Liverpool once upon a time.