Leeds United could find themselves in serious trouble with the FA following fan incidents during their Premier League defeat against Tottenham at the weekend.



Daniel Farke’s side suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Tottenham at Elland Road, with summer signing Mohammed Kudus scoring a long-range winner to seal all three points for Thomas Frank’s side.

Tottenham took the lead through Mathys Tel in the first half, before Noah Okafor’s strike brought Leeds United back on level terms.

However, ten minutes after the restart, Kudus announced himself to Spurs fans in style by netting his debut goal for the club from distance, a strike that ultimately decided the game.

Leeds United under FA investigation after objects thrown at Tottenham players

Pedro Porro reacts after a vape was thrown at him by a Leeds United fan. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

While the match was an entertaining affair on the pitch, it was overshadowed by incidents of fan misconduct that could now land Leeds in hot water with the FA.

During the first half, Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro was targeted by a vape thrown at him from the stands. The Spaniard laughed off the incident by jokingly picking it up and pretending to smoke it.

However, after Kudus scored the winner, one fan threw a bottle aimed at him which narrowly missed his face as he celebrated his goal by the stands. Daily Mail now reports that the FA have launched an investigation into the matter.

If found guilty of breaching stadium security rules, Leeds could be punished with a significant fine.

Leeds United’s mixed start to the Premier League

Leeds United made a winning return to the Premier League, beating Everton 1-0 at Elland Road. However, they were humbled by Arsenal in their next game, with the Gunners beating them 5-0.

Since then, Farke’s men have managed just one more victory, a 3-1 away win at Wolves, alongside draws against Newcastle United and an in-form Bournemouth.

Their other defeat came against Fulham away from home in a cruel manner, with Gabriel Gudmundsson scoring an own-goal in the 94th minute.

Despite the mixed results, the performances have shown promise, with Leeds playing attractive football under Farke. The manager will hope that the performances are translated into wins.