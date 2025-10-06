When Lisandro Martinez is expected to return to the Manchester United squad as latest injury update emerges

Photo by: Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/ AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez continues to work hard behind the scenes ahead of a hopeful return to the squad this year.

Martinez suffered an ACL injury back in February during Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The ruptured ACL has kept him out of action since then, with the player returning to light outdoor training in July.

Lisandro Martinez could return to Manchester United squad next month

According to The Sun, Martinez has been undergoing individual training sessions as part of his final rehab phase.

The report adds that Manchester United are considering easing him back into the squad once the November international break concludes, depending on how his recovery progresses.

The 27-year-old defender has remained involved behind the scenes throughout his time on the sidelines, having been promoted to Manchester United’s leadership group by manager Ruben Amorim over the summer.

Lisandro Martinez’s time at Manchester United has been marred by injuries

Since joining Manchester United from Ajax in 2022, Lisandro Martinez’s career in England has been repeatedly disrupted by injuries.

The World Cup winner has missed a total of 90 games across all competitions for club and country.

His injury record shows just how unlucky he has been over the past three seasons:

Season Injury Start Date Return Date Days Out Team(s) Games Missed 2024–25 Cruciate ligament injury 03 Feb 2025 31 Oct 2025 271 days Manchester United 33 2024–25 Back problems 23 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024 3 days Manchester United 1 2023–24 Calf strain 02 Apr 2024 01 May 2024 30 days Manchester United 6 2023–24 Knee injury 04 Feb 2024 29 Mar 2024 55 days Manchester United / Argentina 10 2023–24 Foot injury 21 Sep 2023 04 Jan 2024 106 days Manchester United / Argentina 26 2022–23 Metatarsal fracture 14 Apr 2023 30 Jun 2023 78 days Manchester United / Argentina 14 Lisandro Martinez’s injury history since joining Manchester United via Transfermarkt

After returning from a metatarsal fracture in 2023, Martinez suffered multiple setbacks — including a foot injury, knee issue, and calf strain before his most recent ACL rupture earlier this year which required Martinez to go under the knife.

Manchester United’s woeful start to the new season

Man United have made a terrible start to the new season as their struggles continue.

INEOS decided to back Ruben Amorim on the back of a miserable season, with hope that a rebuild under the Portuguese could improve the club’s fate.

But the Red Devils currently sit 10th in the league, having lost three games out of seven so far.

They have also been knocked out of the League Cup, with Grimsby Town beating them on penalties.

The pressure is mounting on Amorim and while he appears to have the support of the owners for now, the manager is thin ice and needs a good run of results to win the trust of the fans.