Liverpool are likely to keep one of their first team players in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool did a lot of business during the summer, and there is a good chance that more is done during the January transfer window. Geovanni Leoni’s ACL injury means that a new central defender is needed, but there is also the possibility that one of their current options ends up leaving.

Joe Gomez was set to leave Liverpool in the summer up until Marc Guehi’s move from Crystal Palace fell through. The long-serving star has fallen down the pecking order in recent years, and in 2026, it seems inevitable that he will depart – but at this stage, it is not likely to happen mid-season, despite AC Milan’s strong desire to secure his signature.

Joe Gomez happy to stay at Liverpool despite AC Milan interest

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Gomez is not currently considering a move him, and he will continue to stay as Liverpool for as long as he is wanted by Arne Slot.

“As long as Joe Gomez is needed and is playing games, I think he’s happy at Liverpool. There was obviously interest from AC Milan in the summer window. I’m sure there’s still interest from some foreign clubs in Gomez as well. But Liverpool’s current plight means that they can’t even consider letting Gomez go.

“They’re probably looking to bring in another centre-back, not lose a centre-back in January. So I think that’ll be the current situation.”

There is no reason for Gomez to leave Liverpool in January, at least from the club’s perspective. He will be valued a lot while Leoni is injured, so as long as he is happy to remain at Anfield, there is plenty of chances for him to see through another season at the defending Premier League champions.