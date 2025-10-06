Liverpool may not do any transfer business in January. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have spent big in the summer, but there is every chance that they make further moves when the transfer window re-opens in January. Specifically, there is scope for a centre-back to arrive, given that Geovanni Leoni will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after tearing his ACL.

Leoni joined in the summer, and the plan had been for him to be one of two central defenders arriving at Anfield. Jarrel Quansah needed to be replaced, but there was also a desire for a Joe Gomez upgrade to be sought – and one almost arrived in Marc Guehi, but a deal broke down late in the transfer window.

Nevertheless, Guehi has remained on Liverpool’s radar, and it has been expected that they will try again for him in January, especially with Leoni out long-term. However, that now may not be the case.

Liverpool not planning Marc Guehi move in January

Speaking on NBC Sports, David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool are not intending to sign Guehi in January – not only that, there are currently no plans for any central defender to arrive at that time.

“They tried for Marc Guehi. It collapsed on deadline day and I think Liverpool would go back in for him in the summer of 2026. I’m not expecting him to leave Crystal Palace in January. Actually, I’m not expecting Liverpool to go for a centre back in January as things stand. Of course, these things could change, but I don’t think it’s a plan.”

Ornstein has also stated that it will far from straightforward to sign Guehi next summer, even if he does not sign a new Crystal Palace contract.

“Liverpool won’t have a clear run at Guehi, because there’s going to be competition perhaps from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City.”

Guehi would be a top signing for Liverpool, but it does appear that it will not be easy to secure his signature next summer. Nevertheless, there is confidence among club officials that he will still arrive at Anfield.