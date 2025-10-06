Man United are already lining up a new signing. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The 2025 summer transfer window may have only just closed, but Man United are already thinking about their next signing.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens arrived at Old Trafford during the summer, although this was not enough for Man United to address all of their needs. However, work is already being done to address one of these when the transfer window re-opens in 2026.

Man United planning to sign new goalkeeper

As per TEAMtalk, Dean Jones has revealed that Man United intend to sign another goalkeeper in 2026, despite having only just brought in Lammens.

“Lammens is not the guaranteed first-choice goalkeeper for the long-run – but he has given himself a chance of being No.1 for the next game. And that’s all he can hope for and focus on right now. United seem adamant they are not going to commit to a first-choice stopper, because they want a genuine battle for the shirt on a week to week basis.

“It felt like the decision to give Lammens his chance was overdue and he did well this weekend, so I personally think he has given himself the edge when it comes to starting against Liverpool after the international break. But there is no way I would say he’s now going to establish himself as the first choice because I do believe Bayindir will still get games and I also think United are still on the lookout for another goalkeeper.”

“I’m pretty sure a new goalkeeper will arrive by the summer – and may even arrive in January if they can find a good option. Again, this is about competition and strength in depth. Lammens knows the club rate him long-term but he is also aware that he is going to have to play very well on a consistent basis to keep the shirt.”

Lammens has impressed since arriving at Man United, but it does not look like it will be enough for him to be the club’s number one for many years to come. It remains to be seen who arrives in 2026, with the likes of Emi Martinez and Mike Maignan expected to be options considered by the sporting department.