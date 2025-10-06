Just In: Man United considering January move for forgotten Barcelona star

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,)

Marc-André ter Stegen’s situation at Barcelona looks set to become a topic of conversation soon.

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs monitoring the Germany international, according to Sport.

There are several logical reasons why a move, temporary or permanent, could make sense for all parties involved.

Ter Stegen is on course to return from injury in November, but the twist is that Joan García, Barça’s promising summer signing, has been in excellent early-season form and is expected back from knee surgery around the same time as Ter Stegen’s recovery.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants more playing time

For a 33-year-old who wants to head into next summer’s World Cup sharp and match-fit, lack of guaranteed minutes is a clear motivator to explore options elsewhere.

The three English clubs linked with ter Stegen present contrasting but convincing cases.

Man United have just introduced Senne Lammens, who kept a clean sheet on his debut in the 2-0 win over Sunderland, suggesting the club have an eye to the future. Yet signing an established figure such as ter Stegen would be a statement of intent.

Newcastle and Tottenham represent slightly different propositions. Both clubs have European ambitions and could view ter Stegen as short-term guaranteed quality.

For Newcastle, who have moved quickly in the market in recent years, adding a goalkeeper of ter Stegen’s quality would show their status as major players. Tottenham, meanwhile, often seek experienced recruits who can hit the ground running and stabilise key positions.

A permanent deal would depend on Barcelona’s appetite to offload wages, the fee required, and ter Stegen’s own preferences about where he wants to be based for the next stage of his career.

Wages, duration, and Champions League availability would all shape his interest.

Man United move could be beneficial for all parties

The goalkeeping situation at Man United has been a huge cause of concern for Ruben Amorim.

Altay Bayindir started the season as the club’s first choice but his poor form forced the manager to consider Lammens, who impressed in the win against Sunderland.

However, the Belgian goalkeeper is still young at the top level and an experienced head like ter Stegen at the club could help him with his development.

