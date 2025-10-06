Photo by Getty Images/Rob Newell - CameraSport/Justin Setterfield

Pep Guardiola has dropped intriguing comments about Erling Haaland’s future at Manchester City amid interest from Barcelona.

The Norwegian has been in incredible form this season, having scored nine goals in seven Premier League games so far.

His numbers in front of the goal are outrageous and it is no surprise to see top European clubs showing interest in signing him.

Barcelona are the latest to be linked with Haaland, with reports suggesting that the La Liga giants are eyeing a move for him next summer as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Pep Guardiola refuses to rule out Erling Haaland exit amid interest from Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has now commented on the rumours linking his star forward with a move to Spain.

Despite Erling Haaland signing a long-term contract only recently, he continues to be linked with an exit, forcing the Spanish manager to comment on the situation with a response that may have left Man City fans concerned.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Brentford game, Guardiola said (as quoted by SPORT):

“Tell me one single club for which it wouldn’t be a dream to have Erling Haaland. I understand that it’s a dream for Barcelona to have him. If he weren’t with us, he’d also be a dream for City.

“What’s going to happen? Honestly, I don’t know. He has a long contract here. I think he’s doing very well; he’s scoring a lot of goals, he always wants to improve, always wants to create more chances to score even more goals. I think Erling isn’t stupid enough to sign something he doesn’t want to fulfill. That’s for sure — but in football, who knows what might happen in the future?”

Erling Haaland’s time in the Premier League by numbers

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has racked up an incredible 136 goals in 155 games.

In the Premier League alone, the 25-year-old has scored 94 goals and assisted another 18 in 104 games.

In his debut season for Man City, he scored 52 goals in 53 games across all competitions. The second season he scored 38 goals in 45 games, and scored 34 goals in 48 games last season, a season deemed not his best.

Season Games Played Goals Goals per game 22/23 (Debut Season) 53 52 0.98 23/24 45 38 0.84 24/25 48 34 0.71 25/26 (current season) 9 12 1.33

Erling Haaland’s stats for Manchester City across all competitions

This season he looks to be back to his best, having scored 12 goals across all competitions already in just nine games. With his current form, he could very likely hit the 50-goal mark yet again.