Real Madrid ready to launch £130 million raid on Man City to sign reliable star

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked Manchester City’s midfield lynchpin Rodri as a priority target for next summer, with the Daily Star claiming Los Blancos could launch a £130 million approach.

Rodri is one of the best midfielders in the world and the Spaniard is crucial to Pep Guardiola’s project at the Etihad Stadium.

He won the 2024 Ballon d’Or, an accolade that underlines his standing in world football, and at 29 he remains in the peak years of his career.

Rodri to leave Man City for Real Madrid?

For Real Madrid, who always prize both immediate quality and long-term pedigree, a player like Rodri would provide balance to a midfield that often needs someone to break up play and launch transitions.

City’s hierarchy appears keen to keep hold of Rodri. Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak and the sporting leadership understand his centrality to the team’s identity.

City want to open formal talks about his future and are prepared to offer a contract extension that improves his terms and pushes his commitment beyond 2027. That is a clear signal that City would prefer to retain Rodri if possible.

Even with City’s countermeasures, the pull of Real Madrid can be powerful especially for a player with Spanish roots and the appeal of playing in his homeland.

The idea of returning closer to family, representing one of the most decorated clubs in world football, and testing himself in La Liga could be persuasive, especially if coupled with an attractive project and guaranteed status.

Man City have no intention of selling the Spaniard

A move of this magnitude faces obvious obstacles. Man City are unlikely to sell a player of Rodri’s caliber without a package that includes a hefty fee.

Any transfer is therefore likelier to be negotiated in the window at the end of the season, giving all parties time to position themselves. Real Madrid would also have to demonstrate they can both afford the transfer and offer Rodri a role that justifies leaving champions-level stability in Manchester.

City have the cards to resist, improved contract terms and the reassurance of a club that prizes stability, but the allure of Real Madrid cannot be dismissed.

As a long term replacement of Rodri, Man City are interested in a move for Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic.

