Sky Sports man blames Crystal Palace star for Everton defeat

Crystal Palace’s 19-match unbeaten run came to an end at Everton, and while the collective collapse will be debated, much of the post-match heat has landed on striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Pundit Lewis Jones was blunt in his assessment, arguing Mateta’s finishing, and a wider regression in his output, were the decisive factors in a defeat that should have been avoidable.

Palace led with 15 minutes to play, only to concede a late penalty and then a stoppage-time winner that turned jubilation into shock.

The result ended an impressive run and exposed their attacking quality and the ability to finish off games.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was poor for Crystal Palace vs Everton

Despite several players not being up to the mark away to Everton in the match, it was Mateta who particularly caught the attention of Jones on Sky Sports.

He said, as reported by We Are Palace:

“Jean-Philippe Mateta’s finishing cost Crystal Palace their unbeaten run. Let’s not sugar-coat it. The result for Oliver Glasner could – and arguably should – have been very different had Mateta brought his shooting boots.

“Mateta missed a combined 0.59 of expected goals, two of which were defined as big chances. In a sport decided by such fine margins, that’s simply not good enough. When chances come at a premium in the Premier League – especially away from home – your striker has to make the difference. Mateta? He was the difference but for the wrong reasons.”

Glasner needs his star attacker to return to form soon

Mateta has been a major asset for Palace across the past two seasons, producing 16 and 14 league goals in successive campaigns and playing a key role in Oliver Glasner’s attack.

The attacker has scored just four goals for Palace in all competitions this season in nine appearances.

Despite the French attacker showing his quality and helping Palace win the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year, his consistency has been an issue for the Eagles.

Eddie Nketiah’s return to form has helped Glasner and his team but being the leader of their attack, they expect more from Mateta.

It remains to be seen if Mateta’s form will become a tactical headache for Glasner and whether the French attacker would be able to regain his form that made him Palace’s star man.

