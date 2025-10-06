Sources: Man City star’s representatives in contact with Barcelona over move in 2026

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva is one of Manchester City’s most influential and versatile players, yet despite being contracted until 2026 he looks increasingly likely to face major transfer speculation this winter.

Interest from Europe’s elite and a lucrative approach from Saudi clubs have combined to create a genuine tug-of-war around the Portugal international, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Silva’s appeal is obvious. The player has creativity and his passing quality is still highly appreciated.

Beyond his on-field attributes, Silva is valued for his professionalism and experience in big matches.

Barcelona & Juventus targeting move for Man City star

Barcelona and Juventus have concrete plans to sign Silva, while ambitious Saudi clubs, Al Ahli, Al Qadsiah and Al Nassr, are said to be preparing substantial offers.

Barcelona’s approach, driven by sporting director Deco, targets a free transfer at the end of the season, Deco sees Silva’s technical range as an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s system.

That plan depends on City’s willingness to permit an early exit, however, as Silva’s contract runs through 2026.

Deco has already started contact with the representatives of the Portuguese playmaker.

Juventus are open to a deal, but wages pose a thorny issue. Silva’s current weekly pay, widely estimated around £300,000, would far exceed Juventus’s typical salary structure unless the player accepted a pay cut.

The Saudi interest, meanwhile, appears the most straightforward commercially. Al Ahli and Al Qadsiah are preparing four-year contracts, while Al Nassr would like Silva to be a marquee signing in the post-Ronaldo era.

Figures being circulated include weekly wages of roughly £500,000 plus a multi-million signing bonus, a financial package difficult for many European clubs to match.

What next for Bernardo Silva?

City are conscious of the risk Silva might leave, but there has been no public rush to extend his deal.

The club could adopt several responses, offer a revised, improved contract to keep him beyond 2026, negotiate an early transfer in January for a significant fee, or agree to let him see out the season and leave on a free transfer.

With several offers on his table to come in the near future, Silva has a decision to make about his future.

