Major Tottenham takeover call made following world-record offer from US tech tycoon’s consortium

Photo by: Getty Images/Visionhaus/J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tottenham have been subject to interest of a massive takeover bid from a US tech entrepreneur.

It was reported by The Sun that Brooklyn Earick had compiled a strong consortium to finance a world-record bid worth £4.5 billion to buy Tottenham.

As per the report, Earick was offering £3.3 billion to purchase the club and another £1.2 billion to fund other expenses including transfer fees, agents fees and wages.

ENIC and Lewis family make big Tottenham takeover decision

Despite the significant offer from Earick, the Lewis family and ENIC ‘unequivocally rejected‘ the offer and made it ‘clear that the club is not for sale at any circumstances, with the family showing long-term commitment to the club.

Following the current owners’ decision, the US tech entrepreneur formally withdrew his interest in acquiring the Premier League club.

In a statement released to the London Stock Exchange on Monday, Earick confirmed that his consortium does not intend to make a firm offer for the club’s entire issued share capital.

The statement read:

“Further to the announcement made by the Board of Tottenham Hotspur Limited on 26 September 2025, Mr Brooklyn Earick confirms that he does not intend to make a firm offer for the Company.

“Accordingly, Mr Brooklyn Earick and any person(s) currently acting in concert with him will, except with the consent of the Takeover Panel, be bound by the restrictions set out in Rule 2.8 of the Code.”

“Mr Brooklyn Earick and the Consortium also reserve the right to acquire shares of the Company, subject to, and in accordance with, the Code and other applicable regulations.”

Tottenham have undergone plenty of changes behind the scenes

The failed takeover attempt comes amid a period of changes in the boardroom that began before Earick’s interest.

The most significant change was the unexpected departure of executive chairman Daniel Levy after nearly 25 years at the helm.

This move, engineered by the Lewis family, signaled a clear desire for a new era and a commitment to achieving more wins more often.

Levy, while credited with transforming Spurs’ financial standing and delivering the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, often faced criticism for a perceived lack of on-field ambition.

The club’s day-to-day operations are now led by Vinai Venkatesham, who was appointed as CEO. Venkatesham, who was formerly at Arsenal, is responsible for strategy and execution, including transfers and club development. Supporting him is Peter Charrington, who stepped into the newly created role of Non-Executive Chairman.

This restructured governance model aims to move away from the highly centralised control of the Levy era and empower the management team to deliver sustained sporting success.

By making their commitment to the club’s long-term future clear through both the new appointments and the staunch refusal to sell to Earick, the Lewis family seems to have firmly indicated that any success will be built internally, not through a change of ownership.