West Ham have started a new era with the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo as the club’s new manager, but not everyone is counted on. The former Wolves and Nottingham Forest head coach has a clear idea for those who feature in his plans, but that does not appear to include James Ward-Prowse.
Ward-Prowse had started every match this season up until Graham Potter was sacked, and since Nuno’s arrival, he has not played a single minute – he has not even been included in the matchday squads to face Everton and Arsenal. As such, his future at West Ham appears to be in serious doubt.
James Ward-Prowse considering West Ham departure
As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Ward-Prowse is almost certain to leave West Ham when the transfer window re-opens in January, given that he is not in Nuno’s plans.
“It does appear that Ward-Prowse doesn’t have a future at West Ham. I think Ward-Prowse himself is almost resigned to leaving West Ham in January following the arrival of Nuno and is already assessing his options.
“It just seems that Ward-Prowse just has no sort of place in Nuno’s plans at the London Stadium. For the player himself I don’t think he’ll figure in Nuno’s plans between now in January and then if Ward-Prowse wants to move away I’m sure West Ham won’t stand in his way. Maybe the best solution for all parties will be a pardon of the wares in the January window.”
Ward-Prowse is unlikely to be short of suitors in January, and one of those would be his former club Southampton. A return to the south coast could be the tonic that the 30-year-old needs, as he seeks to feel important on the back of his apparent exile at West Ham.
