Detailed view of a corner flag with the Manchester United badge on. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of David Affengruber.

The 24-year-old has done quite well for La Liga club Elche. Manchester United are impressed with his performances, and they are looking to get the deal done in future.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United submit an official offer to sign the player. As per Fichajes, top European clubs are monitoring his progress as well.

David Affengruber would be a good signing

The player has been labelled as a “silent leader”. Manchester United need to find a quality long-term alternative to Harry Maguire, and the 24-year-old Austrian defender could be ideal for them.

Affengruber will help them improve defensively, and his leadership qualities could prove to be priceless as well.

Convincing the defender to join Manchester United might not be too difficult. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and players will be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Manchester United have the resources to get the deal done as well. It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable deal with the Spanish club.

Can Man United win the race for Affengruber?

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have expressed interest in the player as well. However, Manchester United have more financial resources compared to the two clubs. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Elche do not want to sell the player during the January transfer window. They will struggle to replace him midway through the season. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done in the summer.

Regular football in England could help the 24-year-old improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

