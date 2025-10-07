Why Arsenal are considering switching to Wembley Stadium for home matches

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating a drastic relocation of their home matches to Wembley Stadium as they plan to upgrade the Emirates Stadium, according to The Telegraph.

The idea comes amid mounting pressure, logistical, commercial, infrastructural, on Arsenal to secure long-term stadium sustainability and catering to increasing global demand.

From the moment it opened in 2006, the Emirates has been seen as a modern, capable home for the Gunners.

Arsenal are planning to upgrade Emirates Stadium

With a capacity of over 60,000 and state-of-the-art facilities, it has served both as a fortress and a business asset. However, over time certain limits have become apparent.

Matchday revenue potential, corporate hospitality, transport congestion, and scalability pressures from fans and commercial partners increasingly test the stadium’s capacity to evolve further.

The club’s leadership may now feel that the site is reaching a ceiling, both physically and financially.

Additionally, demand for Arsenal matches continues to outstrip supply globally. The club’s international fanbase has grown exponentially, and the appetite for premium seating, hospitality zones, international broadcasts, and expanded services is intensifying.

Meeting this demand from the confines of Highbury Road, constrained by local infrastructure and zoning, may not match what a venue like Wembley can deliver.

Gunners need Wembley to play their home matches

The move could also enhance Arsenal’s brand image. Playing from Wembley would make a statement, Arsenal see themselves among elite institutions that command the top-stage arenas.

Big games, European nights and finals could benefit from the aura of such a venue.

Wembley is not owned by Arsenal, so leasing, customization, and revenue sharing models would have to be negotiated.

The notion of Arsenal shifting home to Wembley reflects pressures facing elite football clubs, evolving infrastructure demands, growing global markets, stadium capacity ceilings, and the search for growth avenues.

