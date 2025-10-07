Arsenal and Liverpool quoted £100m price for Premier League’s man-in-form

Arsenal and Liverpool flags (Photo by Angel Martinez, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bournemouth are braced for a noisy January after sources indicated they would consider selling Antoine Semenyo but only if a £100 million valuation is met.

Arsenal have been kept aware of the situation, while Liverpool have also been sounded out, an unsurprising development given new sporting director Richard Hughes previously ran recruitment at Bournemouth, according to IndyKaila News.

Semenyo’s form has exploded early this season and he signed a fresh long-term contract in July, strengthening Bournemouth’s hand at the table.

Antoine Semenyo is a man in form this season

The 25-year-old has scored six goals in seven Premier League appearances this season for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Under the leadership of Iraola, Semenyo has taken his game to the next level and become a creator as well as a goal scorer for Bournemouth.

Semenyo now sits among the division’s leading scorers, a burst that explains why Bournemouth can set a nine-figure threshold without blinking.

Semenyo penned a new five-year deal to 2030 over the summer, removing any short-term pressure to sell and ensuring that, if talks advance, negotiations start from a position of strength.

As for suitors, Arsenal have been linked with revisiting their interest, while several top-six rivals are monitoring the situation ahead of January.

Arsenal face competition from Liverpool

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have also shown interest in the wide attacker.

Hughes’ long relationship with Bournemouth’s hierarchy could at least smooth lines of communication if the Reds decide to move.

If Bournemouth are to part with Semenyo in January, it will take a record-breaking proposal that reflects both his current form and future upside.

Arsenal’s awareness and Liverpool’s Hughes connection keep both the London club and Merseyside club in the conversation, but the asking price sets a high bar.

Semenyo is indispensable unless an offer arrives that is too good to refuse.

