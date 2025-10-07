Aston Villa eye move to sign PSG playmaker

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting one of Paris Saint-Germain’s outcasts in the upcoming transfer window, as the Midlands side look to strengthen their options in attack.

With the star-studded PSG squad overflowing with attacking talent, several players have seen their playing time limited or their futures questioned.

Kang In Lee has struggled to get playing time at PSG due to the quality of players in their squad and now the South Korean player could be offered the opportunity to revive his career by Aston Villa in the Premier League, according to Fichajes.

Aston Villa identify PSG star as their target

Aston Villa’s recruitment team, working in lockstep with Unai Emery, are zeroing in on an attacker who can raise the collective ceiling rather than just pad out the bench.

Crucially, Emery values multi-role attackers, and Lee’s ability to slot in as a No.10 or drift from either flank into the half-spaces makes him a compelling chess piece for Villa’s evolving system.

Lee is a player with international experience and Villa are now considering making a move for him by tabling an offer to PSG.

The French champions rate Lee as a premium asset and aren’t entertaining cut-price offers for him.

Earlier in the year, Nottingham Forest were widely reported to have tested PSG’s resolve with a bid in the region of €60m, an offer the French club turned down.

Villa would be required to pay big money for the move

For Aston Villa, that sets the tone, any proposal will need to be both substantial and well-structured to even bring PSG to the table.

Money alone may not settle it, though. Lee’s next step will hinge on the sporting package, guaranteed minutes, his role in the system, European football.

Villa must pair a serious financial commitment with a clear, compelling plan for how Lee becomes a focal point in Emery’s attack. Without both, PSG’s stance and the competition in the market make a breakthrough unlikely.

The only thing that could work against Emery and Villa is that the player has a desire to play in the Champions League.

The PSG star has previously attracted interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

