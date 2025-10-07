Former Liverpool player and current Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is under tremendous pressure after a disappointing start to the season.

There have been rumours that Amorim could be shown the door soon. Manchester United have already crashed out of the English League Cup, and they have picked up three wins in the Premier League.

The Portuguese manager has been backed with quality signings, but he has not been able to deliver the results on the pitch. Manchester United are still quite mediocre in their style of football, and their performances have been erratic.

Perhaps a change will need to be made soon, and former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher believes that the Portuguese manager is likely to be sacked by Christmas.

Carragher on Ruben Amorim

The pundit said on The Overlap Fan Debate: “I don’t like saying a manager should be sacked – it’s disrespectful and it’s a man’s job – but I’m at that point where I do think Ruben Amorim’s job is untenable. It’s inevitable that this is going to happen before Christmas.” “His stats are unbelievable for a Manchester United manager – 50 games as Manchester United manager, he’s only scored two more goals than he’s conceded.”

Who will replace Amorim?

Manchester United have already been linked with multiple managerial names. It will be interesting to see who they bring in as his replacement.

Amorim was highly rated across Europe before the move to Manchester United, and he did a stellar job at Sporting CP. He will be thoroughly disappointed with how the move to Manchester United has worked out for him. He would’ve expected to guide them to trophies.

It will be interesting to see if he can help Manchester United turn it around in the coming weeks. The club hierarchy has been very patient with him, but they are unlikely to persist with him any longer, unless there is a dramatic improvement.