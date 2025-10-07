Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, shakes hands with Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk, and they will face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old is reportedly valued at £30 million by Brentford as per TEAMtalk, but they are unwilling to sanction his departure any time soon. It will be interesting to see if the English trio can convince them to sell the player in the coming months.

Chelsea and Man United eyeing Yehor Yarmoliuk

Chelsea have Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo at their disposal. Having another reliable defensive midfielder could be ideal for them. It could complete their midfield unit for the foreseeable future. The Ukrainian could be the ideal acquisition.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more defensive steel in the middle of the park as well. Casemiro is well past his peak, and he will need to be replaced soon. The 21-year-old could be the ideal alternative. The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for Yarmoliuk as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Spurs keen on Yarmoliuk

Finally, Tottenham are looking at the player as well. Thomas Frank has worked with Yarmoliuk during their time together at Brentford, and a reunion with the Denmark manager could be interesting for the player. It remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer to sign him. Frank has previously hailed him as a player with a ‘fantastic mindset’.

The 21-year-old is a key player for Brentford right now, and he is starting for them every week. They will not want to lose the player easily. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea, Manchester United or Tottenham can convince the midfielder to join them in the future. If they manage to turn his head, Brentford could be under pressure to sell.