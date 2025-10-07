Chelsea make decision on struggling summer signing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s summer window arrived with excitement and expectations but not every signing has hit the ground running.

Among the newcomers, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has come under scrutiny. After failing to register a goal or assist in his first seven appearances, questions are mounting about his impact.

Football Insider has reported Chelsea’s stance on January plans for the young winger, and the club’s internal thinking offers insight into how they balance investment in youth with competitive pressure at Stamford Bridge.

Bynoe-Gittens arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer with high hopes. At just 21 years old, he was viewed as one of Chelsea’s projects for the future, yet early returns have been underwhelming.

Chelsea want to give Gittens more time at the club

Chelsea’s coaching staff, under Enzo Maresca, have been patient, however. Gittens is adjusting to a new league, a new country, and the physical demands of English football.

Despite the underwhelming start, Chelsea have apparently told insiders they do not plan to send Gittens out on loan in January.

Chelsea’s Daily Mail reporter Kieran Gill told Football Insider:

“I don’t think there’s any chance that Gittens gets loaned away in January.

“He’s only just joined, he’s 21, he’s new to the Premier League, and Chelsea want him and Garnacho competing on the left wing.”

Chelsea seem intent on letting him battle for his place, rather than cutting him loose early.

This suggests they regard him not as redundant, but as part of the longer-term rotation on the left flank, especially in competition with Alejandro Garnacho, who has impressed more visibly so far.

Gittens has to start performing to get a more prominent role

The club’s decision will likely be weighed against the success or failure of his performances across the next months. If he fails to progress, plans may shift.

Bynoe-Gittens’ early struggles have certainly triggered conversations within Chelsea but the club’s current stance is one of optimism.

They seem unwilling to offload him prematurely, preferring to see how he fares in the context of internal competition rather than discarding him on loan.

If Gittens fails to develop and deliver outcomes, Chelsea may soon face tough decisions.

