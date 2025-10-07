‘That’s frustrating me’ – Jamie Carragher points finger at the biggest problem at Liverpool

Photo via: The Overlap Youtube.

Liverpool’s bright start to the season has started to unravel, and few observers have been more vocal about their concerns than former Red Jamie Carragher.

In an appearance on The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher revealed what has increasingly frustrated him while watching Liverpool this campaign, a glaring lack of control in matches.

Despite heavy investment in the squad and lofty ambitions, the Reds have struggled to dictate games as they once did and that decline has caught Carragher’s eye.

Liverpool started the season well but back to back defeats in the Premier League against Crystal Palace and Chelsea as well as defeat in the Champions League against Galatasaray have shown that there are serious issues in the team.

Liverpool issue that is frustrating Jamie Carragher

The new expensive signings like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have failed to perform for the club and questions are being raised about their ability to deal with the pressure of playing for the Reds and their high price tags.

Late goals conceded against Palace and Chelsea have become the reason of Liverpool’s recent downfall and Carragher knows why is keeps on happening with the Reds.

He said on The Overlap Fan Debate: “Liverpool were never in control of the game [against Chelsea], I felt after it went 1-1. You’re expecting to go and win the game, but never really in control.

“And even when he brought Endo on, I know it’s telling you to take a point, but it didn’t feel like anybody did go back and defend. Everyone was just running. It’s just like, that’s the thing that’s frustrating me.

“For a team who were champions and got such experience and the senior players and what they’ve won, not understanding that situation.”

Arne Slot needs to make some changes soon

Liverpool are struggling to control matches in the way elite teams must, in the way they used to do last season.

When a squad built for trophies looks uncertain, chasing rather than dictating, the warning signs intensify.

For Arne Slot and Liverpool, the test now is not only to win games but to manage them properly, show their dominance and make it easier for them in the latter stages of the matches.

Whether that would come with scoring more goals, midfielders showing more authority or the manager changing his tactics, remains to be seen.

‘That’s the key thing..’ – Rio Ferdinand exposes the biggest issue at Liverpool