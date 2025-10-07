“Fried his head” – Paul Scholes accuses Liverpool of unsettling “brilliant” player

Arne Slot and Paul Scholes (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images, YouTube)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hit out at Liverpool for seeming to unsettle Alexis Mac Allister with their work in the transfer market.

Speaking alongside Jamie Carragher on today’s Overlap, Scholes agreed with his fellow pundit about how Liverpool approached this summer.

The Reds had a busy transfer window, bringing in big names like Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

Carragher felt that, as exciting as this was, it wasn’t a very Liverpool kind of summer, but more like the way Real Madrid approach squad building.

Scholes then singled out Mac Allister as someone who’s form has dipped since his “brilliant” form last season, due to perhaps being less sure of his role.

Paul Scholes on Alexis Mac Allister’s dip in form for Liverpool

Discussing Mac Allister, Scholes said: “I thought Mac Allister was brilliant last season. I think he really controlled lots of games.

“He’s been in and out and, like you say, with signing players, it’s probably fried his head a little bit and he’s not really sure what’s what at the minute.”

Mac Allister is undoubtedly still a fine player, but LFC could do with him getting back to his best as soon as possible as they do seem to be struggling to control games like they did when he was looking more confident last season.

Arne Slot undoubtedly has an interesting challenge now that the Liverpool starting line up doesn’t quite pick itself like it did last term.

The Dutch tactician inherited a settled squad from his predecessor Jurgen Klopp and barely made any changes to the team, but now he’s brought in a lot more of his own players and it seems to have had a negative effect, with the team now on a run of three consecutive defeats.