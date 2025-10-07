Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz has attracted interest from clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

According to a report via Fichajes, Liverpool are closely monitoring his progress, and they have a long-term interest in the player. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 20-year-old Turkish International at the end of the season. Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the player in action as well.

Chelsea have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for creativity. They could use more depth in that area of the pitch, and Yildiz would be a superb addition.

Yildiz already has five goals and six assists this season.

Kenan Yildiz is an elite talent

Yildiz is capable of operating in the wide areas as well as centrally as an attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the squad. There is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for all three clubs.

Juventus are not keen on losing the player any time soon, and they are hoping to tie him down to a new long-term deal. His contract with the Italian club expires in 2029, and they are already looking to renew his deal so that it becomes difficult for other teams to sign him.

Yildiz to sign a new deal?

It remains to be seen whether the young attacker is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club. The opportunity to move to England can be quite exciting. Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. Juventus are going through a rough patch, and they are not quite at the level required to win the league title or the UEFA Champions League.

The attacker could be tempted to move to the Premier League if the right opportunity presents itself. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.