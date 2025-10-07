Sky Journalist confirms Liverpool are doing everything to sign ‘exceptional’ star in January

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot

Liverpool are hoping to sign the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the January transfer window.

They wanted to sign the 25-year-old in the summer, but the move collapsed at the end. He completed his medical with the Premier League champions, but Crystal Palace refused to let him leave after failing to sign a replacement.

Liverpool keen on Marc Guehi

Liverpool are hoping to sign him in the coming months, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, they have a very concrete interest in the English defender, and they are doing everything to get the deal done in January.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been mentioned as potential destinations as well. 

Reds need to sign Guehi

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace in action
Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace in action

They are in desperate need of a quality central defender, especially after the injury blow to Giovanni Leoni. The young defender has been ruled out for the season. Liverpool have now been reduced to just three reliable central defenders. They need more quality in that area of the pitch. The 25-year-old would be exceptional for them. In addition to that, Ibrahima Konate has been very underwhelming this season. Guehi could compete with him for the starting spot and perhaps prove to be an Upgrade. 

The French international will be out of contract at the end of the season as well. Liverpool need to prepare for a future without him. The England International could fill the void. Guehi has previously been labelled as an “exceptional” player.

The 25-year-old will be tempted to move to a big club as well. He will feel that he has a better chance of completing a move to Liverpool in January. With his contract expiring in the summer, Crystal Palace are now under serious pressure to sell him for a reasonable amount of money in January. They will not want to lose a player like him for free. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. 

