Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in signing the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League this season, with six goals in seven league matches. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for both teams. They have done well to improve the attacking unit this summer, but they could use more quality in the attack.

The African will add creativity and goals to the side. His ability to take on defenders and beat them with his face and flair will add unpredictability to the attack as well.

According to former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown, both clubs are keeping tabs on the player.

Man United and Tottenham keen on Antoine Semenyo

Brown said to Football Insider: “He’s been excellent since the start of last season really, and has performed above the level I thought he was capable of when I first saw him play which I’m happy to say. “He’s so instrumental in what Bournemouth do, he scores goals, gives them power and running ability, and he does so well technically and creatively as well. “Semenyo would be an asset in anybody’s team, and that’s why I’m told Tottenham and Man United have both been looking at bringing him in.”

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. He is likely to be an expensive acquisition, but he has the quality to transform them.

Semenyo could be keen

The player will look to take the next step in his career as well. Joining a bigger club would be ideal for him. He will look to fight for trophies and compete in European football.

He has been linked with Liverpool as well. It will be interesting to see where Semenyo ends up. He might prefer to join an ambitious team where he will be able to fight for major trophies regularly. Manchester United and Tottenham are still very much in a phase of rebuilding.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.