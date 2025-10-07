Christian Eriksen, Andre Onana and Harry Maguire of Manchester United look dejected. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

He is nearing the end of his contract, and he could be sold in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer. According to a report from Fichajes, Al Nassr are one of the strongest candidates to sign the player in January. They are looking to bring in a replacement for Aymeric Laporte, and they have identified the 32-year-old Manchester United player as a potential replacement.

Maguire would be a bargain signing

Signing him for a nominal price in January could be a masterstroke from them. They need to tighten up defensively, and Maguire would be a very useful acquisition. He has been quite impressive for Manchester United, and there is no doubt that he could transform the Saudi Arabian club at the back.

Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq are interested in the defender as well. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done. Bruno Fernandes has labelled him as a “very good player”.

The move to Saudi Arabia could be interesting for Maguire at this stage of his career.

Man United must keep Harry Maguire

Meanwhile, Manchester United are going through a difficult period right now, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to let the defender leave in January. It would weaken their squad, and they might not be keen on the idea. They might struggle to bring in a quality replacement for the England international defender in January. It is fair to assume that any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, the defender will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January. If they cannot sign him in January, the Saudi Arabian clubs will certainly hope to put a deal in place ahead of the summer.