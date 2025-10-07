Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United looks on after losing a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Barcelona attacker Raphinha.

The 28-year-old has been exceptional for the Spanish club over the last 12 months, and he was one of the contenders to win the Ballon d’Or. Raphinha has been labelled as an “unbelievable” player.

Man United eyeing Raphinha

There is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the world right now, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for any team. According to Fichajes, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation, and they believe that he could be a transformative addition for the club. The player is reportedly valued at €120 million, and Manchester United would have no problems spending that kind of money for the player.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to try their luck at the end of the season. Attracting the Brazilian attacker will not be easy. He is one of the best players in the world, and he’s playing for one of the biggest teams. He will be hoping to fight for major trophies regularly, and Manchester United are not quite at that level. They have struggled in recent seasons, and they are currently without Champions League football.

Can Man United convince Raphinha?

Raphinha might look at them as a step down from Barcelona. It remains to be seen whether he’s willing to join them in the future. Manchester United must do well this season and secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign if they want to attract players of his quality.

There is no doubt that they could use more cutting-edge in the final third, and the former Leeds United attacker would be an excellent addition. He will help create chances, and he will score goals for them. He is at the peak of his career. In addition to that, he knows the Premier League well, and he could make an instant impact.

The Brazilian registered 34 goals and 26 assists in all competitions last season.