Manchester United flags are pictured on seats inside the stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the coming months.

As per Fichajes, they have previously approached the experienced goalkeeper regarding a move, but the transfer did not materialise. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done this time.

Emiliano Martinez has been a reliable performer

The £150k-a-week South American has been a key player for club and country in recent seasons. He helped Argentina win the World Cup and Copa America, and he will look to win major trophies at the club level now.

The move to Manchester United could be an exciting opportunity at this stage of his career. This could be his final chance to join an elite club. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to sanction his departure.

Manchester United have signed Senne Lammens, but they need more depth in the goalkeeping department. Altay Bayindir is simply not good enough, and Martinez could compete with the Belgian for the starting spot.

Martinez would be a superb addition

Manchester United need an elite goalkeeper like him if they want to fight for major trophies. Andre Onana has been very disappointing for them since joining the club, and they decided to send him out on loan earlier this summer. While there is no doubt that Lammens is a talented young player, they could use more experience and leadership in that area of the pitch. Signing the South American would be ideal.

He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact. He knows what it takes to fight for major trophies. The goalkeeper will be attracted to the idea of joining Manchester United, and he will hope that they can agree on a deal with the West Midlands club.