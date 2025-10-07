Report: Man United and Tottenham plot surprise move for €320k-a-week La Liga winner

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for the Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German International is no longer a key player for Barcelona, and Joan Garcia has taken up his position at the club. Naturally, he is expected to move on in search of regular football soon. The two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him, as per reports via Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see which of the two teams comes forward with an offer to get the deal done. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them. Chelsea wanted to sign Ter Stegen in recent months as well.

Man United and Spurs need Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Manchester United are in desperate need of a quality goalkeeper, and the German International would be the ideal acquisition. He could compete with Senne Lammens for the starting spot at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could use his quality, experience and leadership. The €320k-a-week star would be a huge upgrade on Altay Bayindir.

On the other hand, Guglielmo Vicario can be quite inconsistent. Tottenham need more depth in that area of the pitch, and signing the La Liga winner could prove to be an excellent decision. He has the quality and the experience to make an instant impact in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: January exit on the cards with duo keen on “very good” Man United player
Report: Tottenham join four-way tussle for £87 million-rated forward
Report: Man United hoping to sign 24-year-old “silent leader” from La Liga club

Ter Stegen could fancy a move

Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action for the German national team
Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action for the German national team (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The opportunity to move to English football at this stage of his career will be quite exciting for the player as well. He will look to test himself at the highest level. He will certainly fancy his chances of getting more opportunities at Manchester United or Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

The goalkeeper is expected to be on the move when the transfer window reopens in January. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

More Stories Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *