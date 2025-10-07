Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for the Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German International is no longer a key player for Barcelona, and Joan Garcia has taken up his position at the club. Naturally, he is expected to move on in search of regular football soon. The two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him, as per reports via Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see which of the two teams comes forward with an offer to get the deal done. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them. Chelsea wanted to sign Ter Stegen in recent months as well.

Man United and Spurs need Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Manchester United are in desperate need of a quality goalkeeper, and the German International would be the ideal acquisition. He could compete with Senne Lammens for the starting spot at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could use his quality, experience and leadership. The €320k-a-week star would be a huge upgrade on Altay Bayindir.

On the other hand, Guglielmo Vicario can be quite inconsistent. Tottenham need more depth in that area of the pitch, and signing the La Liga winner could prove to be an excellent decision. He has the quality and the experience to make an instant impact in the Premier League.

Ter Stegen could fancy a move

The opportunity to move to English football at this stage of his career will be quite exciting for the player as well. He will look to test himself at the highest level. He will certainly fancy his chances of getting more opportunities at Manchester United or Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

The goalkeeper is expected to be on the move when the transfer window reopens in January. It remains to be seen where he ends up.