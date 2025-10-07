Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates victory after the Premier League match against Burnley. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Jason Cundy has suggested that Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is a better player than Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool defender is regarded as one of the finest defenders to have played in the Premier League, and he has often been compared with legends like John Terry and Rio Ferdinand. However, Cundy feels that the Netherlands international is not the best ever defender in the Premier League. He then went on to suggest that his compatriot Van de Ven is better as well.

Jason Cundy on Virgil van Dijk

Cundy said on talkSPORT: “Van Dijk, not world class, not for me. I’ve said this before. I’ve said this before, mate. No, I don’t see it. He’s overhyped. Van De Ven is a better centre-half than Van Dijk.

There is no doubt that the Tottenham defender has done quite well since joining the club, but the 24-year-old has yet to prove himself in the UEFA Champions League. It is absurd to suggest that he is a better defender than the Liverpool captain, who has won two league titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy, while contributing significantly in every campaign since joining the club. Virgil van Dijk has also finished second in the Ballon d’Or standings behind Lionel Messi.

There can be question marks over whether he is the best defender to have played in the Premier League, but there is certainly no doubt that he is far better than the Tottenham star. The 24-year-old Tottenham defender is a tremendous talent, and he has a bright future. He might develop into a future superstar, but he is clearly not at the level of the Liverpool star right now.