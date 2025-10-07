Nuno Espirito Santo tells West Ham defender he can leave

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ollie Scarles burst onto the scene last season and quickly became one of West Ham’s most talked-about academy graduates.

But with managerial change and new signings altering the pecking order at the London Stadium, the 19-year-old’s immediate future is suddenly less certain.

Nuno Espírito Santo is prepared to sanction Scarles’ exit since the manager has preferred using El Hadji Malick Diouf in the left-back position. Scarles is restricted mainly to reserve and cup minutes.

Potter described Scarles as a talent who “played the game as if he’d been there before,” and supporters warmed to his early displays.

Nuno Espirito Santo could sanction Scarles’ exit

Nuno could look to move Scarles soon, citing the youngster’s lack of minutes and the club’s evolving plans.

Former West Ham midfielder Martin Allen has suggested that a move to the Championship is possible for the youngster.

Speaking exclusively to West Ham Zone, Allen said: “There is potential for a loan move away.

“West Ham do need 18 or 20 players in their squad, and he is still young.

“He is a good player, and I’m sure he’ll play in all the cup games, but I’m not sure right now if he’s at the level that Diouf is.

“Nuno would like to send him out on loan; it’ll be good for his career to play in the Championship. Hopefully, he’ll do very well.“

Scarles needs more playing time at the top level

For Scarles, the immediate priority is playing time. The most common path for talented youngsters in his position is a carefully chosen loan where he can play week in, week out.

The youngster needs nurturing at this stage of his career and due to the limited opportunities at the London Stadium, he needs to be thrown into the action at another club where he can build his confidence, continue his development and gain valuable experience.

Nuno has a big decision to make on one of his team’s best young players and if he is carefully managed, he could go on to become a huge asset for the Hammers.

