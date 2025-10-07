Paul Scholes names Premier League manager he could ‘definitely’ see managing Man United

Photo via: The Overlap Youtube

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has made his feelings clear about who he would like to see take over at Old Trafford should Rúben Amorim depart his role.

Amorim has come under pressure this season for his team’s poor performances. The Red Devils have failed to perform well this season even after making new signings in the summer transfer window and spending heavily on new players.

Defeats against Arsenal, Manchester City and Brentford have created uncertainty surrounding the future of the United boss.

A number of managers are being linked with the United job but the club’s hierarchy have reportedly decided to keep the faith in the manager.

Paul Scholes want to see Eddie Howe at Man United

However, that did not stop former Man United midfielder Scholes naming Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe as the manager he wants to see at Old Trafford in the future.

“Eddie Howe, Eddie Howe,” he said on The Overlap.

“I’m not sure about his mate [assistant manager Jason Tindall], but definitely him.”

Howe has steadily built his reputation in recent years, guiding Newcastle through a revival.

His brilliant work with the Magpies have not gone unnoticed. Howe guided Newcastle United to their first piece of silverware in almost seven decades by guiding them to Carabao Cup success last season.

Howe has been a huge success at Newcastle United

Newcastle have become more solid defensively while still showing attacking intent. That balance is one United desperately seek.

Moreover, Howe is known for nurturing promising youngsters into effective first-team performers, something that United have struggled with in recent times even though that has been success in recent history.

Scholes’ endorsement arrives amid mounting pressure on Amorim, whose tenure has faced criticism over inconsistencies in results and uncertainty of style.

Yet selecting Howe is not without risk. The pressure of managing a club like United is not easy and big name managers in the past have failed to deliver success at Old Trafford.

