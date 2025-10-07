Mikel Merino and Declan Rice applaud the Arsenal fans (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed that Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is better than Declan Rice.

The former England International believes that the “brilliant” 25-year-old Italian is better than the Arsenal star. Rice has been exceptional for Arsenal since joining the club, and he has taken his game to another level with the north London outfit.

However, Scholes feels that the Italian is a superior player. Tonali has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club, and there is no doubt that he is one of the best midfielders in the league right now. He has been crucial to Newcastle’s rise over the last 12 months. Tonali has been linked with top teams as well.

Scholes on Sandro Tonali vs Declan Rice

Scholes said on The Overlap: “I think he’s better than Declan Rice!”.

Tonali has been excellent

He helped them win a trophy season and secure Champions League football for this season. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer for club and country. It will be interesting to see if you can improve further in the coming months. He is entering the peak years of his career, and the Italian will look to win major trophies now.

If he continues to perform at this level, top clubs could be considering a move for him. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can keep him at the club for the long term. They need to keep top-quality players like him at the club if they want to win major trophies.

Meanwhile, Scholes’ comments regarding Tonali and Declan Rice might not go down well with the Arsenal fans. Rice is certainly one of the best players in the Premier League right now, and they will feel that he is the best in his position.