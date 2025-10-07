Report: Man United flop edging closer to permanent exit at the end of this season

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor are reportedly considering making a bold move to keep Andre Onana beyond his current loan spell from Manchester United.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper only joined the club on a short-term deal with no buy option included, but his early impact between the posts has been significant.

According to The Sun, Onana’s performances and personality have impressed both the coaching staff and the boardroom, prompting growing internal discussions about a permanent transfer once his loan expires.

When Onana made the switch from Man United to Trabzonspor, many viewed it as an opportunity for the 29-year-old to rediscover his best form after a difficult spell in England.

Andre Onana has highly impressed at Trabzonspor

What few expected, however, was how quickly Onana would adapt and assert himself as a key figure at his new club.

In just four appearances, the Cameroonian has helped stabilise Trabzonspor’s defensive record, contributing to a notable improvement in results.

His commanding presence, composure under pressure, and quick distribution have given head coach Fatih Tekke more tactical flexibility in building play from the back.

Tekke, as reported by The Sun, has been particularly taken by Onana’s leadership, praising his ability to organise defenders, communicate effectively, and instill calmness even in tense situations.

Despite arriving in a new league and culture, he has reportedly settled quickly, building good relationships with teammates and earning the trust of the club’s hierarchy.

Man United would be looking to demand a big fee

However, turning that admiration into a permanent signing is not straightforward. The current loan deal does not include an option or obligation to buy, meaning any move would require fresh negotiations with Man United.

The Premier League club still view Onana as a valuable asset, and his strong performances in Turkey could increase his market value.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, are hopeful that their good relationship with the player and his evident happiness in the squad could help facilitate talks.

It’s also worth noting that Trabzonspor are no strangers to ambitious transfers. The club has a track record of convincing high-profile players to commit to their long-term vision, and keeping Onana could be seen as a statement of intent.

