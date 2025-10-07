Report: Newcastle United star meets agent in Milan

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been a crucial player for Eddie Howe’s team since his big money move from AC Milan.

The Italian midfielder helped the Magpies end their trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup last season.

Along with Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, the Italian midfielder has formed a formidable central midfield partnership and they are now one of the first few names on the Newcastle United team sheet.

Sandro Tonali back to Serie A?

However, speculation about his future has increased with interest rising in the services of the midfielder from some of the top clubs in the world.

According to Goal Italia, the Italy international midfielder met his agent in Milan this week and that has reignited talks of a potential move away from Newcastle in the near future.

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, is currently in Milan and the midfielder was spotted in the city meeting his agent.

The reason behind their meeting is still not known. It could be a routine meeting or it could be about the player’s future plans, nothing can be said with certainty about the latest development.

Tonali’s agent has, at times, publicly downplayed the prospect of a Serie A return amid interest from Juventus and stressed the player’s focus on his Newcastle responsibilities.

Juventus’ attraction is obvious, Tonali is a technically gifted midfielder who would boost Juve’s midfield quality.

Newcastle United midfielder may be considering his future

The Milan meeting could be a clear signal that Tonali’s camp are at least listening, and that Juventus are prepared to place him on their radar more formally.

Juventus tried to sign the midfielder in the recent past and even an approach was made but Newcastle decided to keep the midfielder at the club and even Tonali was not considering moving back to Serie A at that point.

It is still not known if his stance has changed or remained the same but there could be a possibility now.

The midfielder also has interest from the Premier League with Manchester United being linked with a move for the Italian recently.

Report: Newcastle learn asking price for 27-year-old midfield target from elite European club